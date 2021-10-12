BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.50

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.95. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 8,266 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

