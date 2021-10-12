Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $126.38 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.