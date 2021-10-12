Ball (NYSE:BLL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Ball stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 1,844,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.5% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

