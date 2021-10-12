Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Raised by Mirova

Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems accounts for approximately 6.9% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirova owned 1.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $57,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,018,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 256,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,343. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

