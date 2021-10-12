Banano Price Reaches $0.0095 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Banano has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $222,995.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

