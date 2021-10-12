Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

BPCGF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

