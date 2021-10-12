Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.91

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 127375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The company has a market cap of $732.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the second quarter worth $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.