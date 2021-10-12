Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Down 3.3%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 12,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 365,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

