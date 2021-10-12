Banco Santander (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN):

10/5/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

9/30/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.70 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.10 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/28/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 208,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

