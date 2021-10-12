BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NYSE BXS opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.