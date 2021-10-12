Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,292. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

