Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.10

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 1619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

