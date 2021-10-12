Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is APG Asset Management N.V.’s 8th Largest Position

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,151,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,007,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.23% of Bank of America worth $665,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. 1,030,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The firm has a market cap of $367.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

