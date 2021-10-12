Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 308,587 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 36,049.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of CommScope worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

