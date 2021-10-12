Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 308,587 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 36,049.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of CommScope worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COMM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.
CommScope Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.