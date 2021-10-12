Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,517 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,086.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $29,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $22,161,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

