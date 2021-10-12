Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 95,870.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81.

