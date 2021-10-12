Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,308 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSII opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.