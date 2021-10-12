Bank of Montreal Can Buys 46,909 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.00% of Northwest Pipe worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 65,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,574.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

