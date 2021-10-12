Bank of Montreal Can Buys 66,606 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after buying an additional 172,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

