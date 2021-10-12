Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Colfax worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colfax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

