Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.