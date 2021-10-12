Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,656 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $21,876,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.