Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 309,589 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 15,479.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

