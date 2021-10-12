Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 46,375 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Stitch Fix worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

