Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.48% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSE SLAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile
