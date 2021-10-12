Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 636,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.48% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE SLAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

