Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,444,706 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Two Harbors Investment worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.