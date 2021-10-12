Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,890 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of Weis Markets worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Weis Markets by 360.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 26.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

