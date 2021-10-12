Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,904 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Huron Consulting Group worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

