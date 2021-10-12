Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,122 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

