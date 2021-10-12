Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 695 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSP opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

