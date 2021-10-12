Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of AtriCure worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,136. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

