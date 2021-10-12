Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 125,541 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

