Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,623 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Mueller Water Products worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

