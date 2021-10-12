Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 188,728 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.45% of CommScope worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.