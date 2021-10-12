Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 38,504 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $808.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

