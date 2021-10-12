Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 57,165 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Upwork worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

