Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of McGrath RentCorp worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MGRC stock opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.