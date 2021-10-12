Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

