Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Avanos Medical worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 214,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $4,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

