Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of WPM opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

