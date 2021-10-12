Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Genworth Financial worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,020,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 803,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

