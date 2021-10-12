Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19.77 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

