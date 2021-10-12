Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.11 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after buying an additional 94,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

