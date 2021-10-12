Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

