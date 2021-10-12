Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.57 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Barclays worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 256.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.