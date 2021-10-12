Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.03% of SOC Telemed worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TLMD opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.02. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. On average, research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

