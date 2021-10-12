Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.99 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Novanta worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Novanta by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

