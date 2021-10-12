Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.50 Million Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of GMS worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

