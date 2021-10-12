Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Stewart Information Services worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE STC opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.