Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 542,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.40% of WisdomTree Investments worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

